(Bloomberg) -- A judge appointed by President Donald Trump has been assigned to a lawsuit by congressional Democrats seeking an order giving them access to the president’s tax returns.

The House Ways and Means Committee sued the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service on Tuesday after they rejected the committee’s requests for the past six years of Trump’s records.

The federal judge assigned to the case, Trevor McFadden in Washington, last month rejected a request by House Democrats for an order blocking the president’s plan to pay for construction of his southern U.S. border wall with about $6.1 billion Congress had allocated for other purposes. He said he lacked jurisdiction to hear the case. His ruling is being appealed.

