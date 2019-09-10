(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s economic approval rating has dipped to 46% from 51% in July, as the majority of Americans fear a recession in the next year, a new Washington Post-ABC News poll finds.

The survey shows some vulnerability in one of the Trump camp’s main arguments for re-election -- that the U.S. economy is strong -- as respondents expressed widespread concern about how the trade war with China will end up raising prices for American consumers.

Trump’s overall approval ratings among voting-age Americans also dropped to 38% from 44% in the same time frame, according to the survey of 1,003 U.S. adults conducted from Sept. 2 to 5. Poll has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

Six in 10 Americans say they worry a recession is “very likely” or “somewhat likely” in the coming year, though 56% still deem the economy “excellent” or “goo.” Last November, 65% of those polled described the U.S. economy in those terms.

COMING UP

Ten candidates will face off in the third Democratic debate on Sept. 12 in Houston. It’ll be the first time Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren share a debate stage. Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Sanders and Andrew Yang will also participate.

