(Bloomberg) -- Lawyers for President Donald Trump told an appeals court that a lower-court judge was wrong when he threw out Trump’s latest challenge to a subpoena by the Manhattan District Attorney for his tax filings and other financial documents.

Trump’s team said in a brief filed with the federal appeals court in New York Friday that the district judge should have given more consideration to the president’s objections to the subpoena, which he says is too broad and was issued in bad faith. The case is again before the appeals court after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Trump’s claim to absolute immunity from a state criminal investigation.

U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero last month rejected Trump’s latest bid to block the subpoena, which is directed to his accountants at Mazars USA. The appeals court set a quick schedule for the appeal, which could result in a ruling before the Nov. 3 presidential election. Trump is seeking to have Marrero’s ruling thrown out and the case sent back for evidence gathering and a more detailed consideration of his objections.

District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. is seeking eight years of the president’s taxes and other financial records as part of a grand jury investigation looking into payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

The case is Trump v. Vance, 19-cv-08694, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

(Adds details of Trump claim)

