(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump has asked a federal appeals court in Washington to immediately block a subpoena for grand jury testimony from former Vice President Mike Pence.

The former president’s lawyers filed the request on Friday under seal, but the public docket shows they asked the court to vacate the underlying order or at least stop prosecutors from enforcing the subpoena while they pursue a full appeal. The appeal, which is largely under seal but previously confirmed by Bloomberg News, was filed on April 10.

The US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit has rebuffed Trump’s earlier efforts to halt grand jury subpoenas from Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office in its investigation into efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election.

Pence had originally lodged a separate challenge to the subpoena but decided not to appeal the ruling on that from a federal district judge. The order is under seal, but Pence’s team described it as an overall win on the constitutional privilege he argued should apply to the role he played on Jan. 6, 2021, as the president of the Senate.

