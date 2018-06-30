(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said he asked Saudi Arabia to increase oil production by as much as 2 million barrels a day due to high prices, a move that would undercut an output agreement reached by OPEC this month.

“Just spoke to King Salman of Saudi Arabia and explained to him that, because of the turmoil & disfunction in Iran and Venezuela, I am asking that Saudi Arabia increase oil production, maybe up to 2,000,000 barrels, to make up the difference...Prices to high! He has agreed!,” Trump said on Twitter Saturday.

It was not immediately clear if Saudi Arabia agreed to Trump’s request. At a meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries in Vienna lasat weekend, Saudi Arabia -- the group’s largest producer -- agreed to scale back its compliance with output cuts that have been in place since the beginning of 2017. Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih indicated the group’s action would add nearly 1 million barrels a day to the market.

If Saudi Arabia were to respond to Trump’s request, it would stretch the world’s spare production capacity to the limit, meaning that any supply outage could have an outsized effect on oil prices. It would likely aggravate other OPEC members, such as Iran and Venezuela, which initially sought to prevent any increase as OPEC, along with allies led by Russia, headed into their Vienna meetings.

Venezuela is in the midst of an economic crisis, which has caused oil production to plummet. Trump’s administration in early May said that it would renew U.S. sanctions on Iran and has sought to reduce other foreign buyers’ purchases of Iranian oil.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, topped $80 a barrel on May 17, the highest level since November 2014. It closed Friday at $79.44.

To contact the reporter on this story: Brian Wingfield in London at bwingfield3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alaric Nightingale at anightingal1@bloomberg.net, Steve Geimann

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.