(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block a federal appeals court decision that would permit the district attorney in Manhattan to get his tax filings and other financial records as part of a criminal investigation.

A federal appeals court in New York last week rejected the latest attempt by Trump to block a grand jury subpoena from District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. to the president’s accountants at Mazars USA. A panel of the court rejected, by a 3-0 vote, Trump’s argument that the subpoena is too broad and that it seeks to harass him.

All of Trump’s legal arguments have failed so far, including an earlier appeal to Supreme Court, to keep investigators from gaining access to his financial information. The high court in July rejected his claim to broad immunity from state criminal investigations while president.

Trump on Tuesday filed an emergency application with the Supreme Court seeking a delay of the appeals court ruling to provide time for the justices to consider his request that they hear a new appeal in the case.

The case is Trump v. Vance, U.S. Supreme Court (Washington)

