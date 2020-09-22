(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to let the president exclude undocumented immigrants from the census count that determines the allocation of congressional seats and federal dollars.

The administration on Tuesday appealed a three-judge panel’s ruling that Congress hadn’t given the president authority for the policy. Acting U.S. Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall asked the justices to expedited handing of the case so they could hear arguments in late November or early December.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.