(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump berated Georgia’s Republican governor before heading to the state to campaign for two key Senate candidates, keeping up attacks that party leaders worry could backfire.

Trump criticized Governor Brian Kemp on Saturday for failing to force a state audit of ballot signatures in the general election. The president continues to make unsubstantiated claims that such a review would overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia that Kemp certified last month.

Trump aimed his latest attack at the state’s top Republican elected officials shortly before leaving the White House for a rally at Valdosta, Georgia, to support the two GOP candidates.

His relentless attacks on the Nov. 3 election risks confirming the worst fears of Republican leaders, who had raised alarm that Trump’s rally might not help Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. They face Jan. 5 run-off elections that will determine which party controls the Senate.

Trump’s tweet followed a phone call Saturday morning with Kemp, who suggested the president pressured him over the “signature audit.” Kemp has said that while he’s calling for the review, it would have to be ordered by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Trump responded to Kemp’s tweet by saying the governor’s stance isn’t good enough.

In another tweet, Trump said Kemp and Arizona’s Republican governor, Doug Ducey, “fight harder against us” than the Democrats, and sought to suggest that they denied him victory in both states.

Trump has repeatedly claimed without evidence that widespread voter fraud cost him victories in Georgia and other battleground states -- comments that Republican leaders worried would depress turnout for Perdue and Loeffler.

Earlier: Trump’s Georgia Visit Worries Republicans Over Key Senate Races

Trump’s claims have been criticized by Democrats and some GOP officials. Attorney General William Barr said the Department of Justice has seen no evidence of widespread fraud in the election.

The president has disparaged Kemp, a staunch ally of the president, as well as Raffensperger for not overturning the election results. Trump called Kemp “hapless” for not invoking emergency powers to hand him the state and referred to Raffensperger, also a Republican, as “obstinate.”

Trump has kept up the attacks, which have divided Republicans in the state, even after Kemp’s office said the governor doesn’t have the power to overturn elections and Raffensperger said the state’s results showed a clear Biden victory. The secretary of state also warned the president’s rhetoric was fueling violent threats against election workers.

High Stakes

Republicans need to win just one of the two races to maintain control of the Senate. But if Jon Ossoff defeats Perdue and Raphael Warnock beats Loeffler, Democrats would take the majority with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris casting tie-breaking votes.

If the Democrats took control of the Senate, it would make it easier for Biden’s proposals to become law and for the new majority to roll back Trump’s agenda.

GOP officials hoped Trump would focus on praising Loeffler and Perdue and highlighting the stakes of the election, believing it would encourage his supporters to cast ballots. Biden won Georgia by fewer than 13,000 votes and the president remains the biggest draw in Republican politics.

Vice President Mike Pence rallied for both candidates on Friday in Savannah and largely steered clear of the election-fraud allegations.

Some of the president’s most ardent supporters have encouraged voters not to participate in the runoffs, angering Republicans in the state. Pro-Trump attorneys Sidney Powell and Lin Wood said on Wednesday that Georgians should not cast runoff ballots until the state’s election system is deemed “safe.”

Pence dismissed that idea during his Georgia trip. “If you don’t vote, they win,” he said.

Trump and his personal attorneys Rudy Giuliani have seized on video they claimed showed “ballot stuffing” in Georgia. Elections officials said, however, the footage merely depicted a worker participating in a routine part of the recount process.

