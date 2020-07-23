(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump attacked Representative Liz Cheney, the highest-ranking Republican woman in the U.S. House, saying Thursday she is “upset” because he is trying to end overseas wars.

Cheney is the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, a major proponent of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Trump decided to join with conservatives in the House, who accused Cheney earlier this week of being disloyal to the president.

He later retweeted a post from Senator Rand Paul that also was critical of Cheney. Paul’s post shared a tweet from Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, a close ally of Trump, that called on Cheney to step down as head of the House Republican Conference, the third-ranking GOP leadership spot.

The president also retweeted conservative pundit Mollie Hemingway, who said some on the right were “extremely disappointed” in how she expressed concern about media reports that Russia offered bounties on U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

The intra-party fight erupted Tuesday during a closed-door meeting of lawmakers at the Capitol, but spilled out into the open after Trump’s eldest son, Donald Jr., went after Cheney on Twitter.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy came to Cheney’s defense later Tuesday, saying her fellow Republicans are “honored to have her as conference chair.”

Cheney downplayed the conflict, saying, “Freedom of speech is the right for all of us to have this kind of healthy debate and exchange.”

The internal divisions among Republicans come just months before the November elections and as lawmakers are debating another coronavirus-related stimulus package.

(Updates with McCarthy, Cheney response starting in seventh paragraph.)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.