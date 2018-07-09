{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    50m ago

    Trump attacks Pfizer over drug prices in latest dig at industry

    Drew Armstrong, Bloomberg News

    Pfizer

    Pfizer Inc. Lyrica pills sit in a bottle at a pharmacy in Princeton, Illinois, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. , Daniel Acker/Bloomberg

    President Donald Trump said Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N) should be “ashamed” for raising the prices of its pharmaceutical products, rattling shares of the U.S. drug giant on Monday.

    “Pfizer & others should be ashamed that they have raised drug prices for no reason,” Trump said in a tweet. “They are merely taking advantage of the poor & others unable to defend themselves, while at the same time giving bargain basement prices to other countries in Europe & elsewhere. We will respond!”

    Trump has promised repeatedly to drive down drug prices, to little effect so far. Earlier this month, the Financial Times reported that Pfizer had raised prices on about 100 drugs, following a pattern of regular increases that the company takes each year.

    Pfizer shares were up about 0.3 per cent after rising as much as 1 per cent earlier in the day.