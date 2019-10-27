(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump is attending a World Series baseball game Sunday night, a test of the unifying power of the Washington Nationals and their quest for the capital’s first title in almost a century.

The president and First Lady Melania Trump arrived at Nationals Park, on the Anacostia River in Southeast D.C., shortly after the first pitch, settling into an open-air VIP box perched over home plate. His arrival wasn’t immediately announced to fans, and he drew boos and scattered chants of “lock him up” when he was shown on the stadium’s jumbotron, reflecting tensions stoked by House Democrats impeachment inquiry into the president.

Trump’s visit comes hours after he announced that the head of Islamic State, terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was killed by U.S. Special Forces in a raid on Saturday. That could mute criticism of the command-in-chief on the national stage of the World Series. It could also remind Americans of then-President George W. Bush’s appearance at Game 3 of the World Series in New York in 2001, weeks after the Sept. 11 terror attacks, which served as a moment of national unity.

The president’s guest-list for the game featured a roster of Republican loyalists including Senators Lindsey Graham and David Perdue -- who also golfed with Trump on Saturday, according to the White House -- along with ten GOP members of the House.

Early into the game, Nats Park rocked, with fans screaming and ready to belt out their signature “Nats, Nats, Nats Wooooo” cheer for any run scored, and break into shark-jaw gestures if pinch-hitter Gerardo Parra comes to bat. They did it on Friday night, in a 4-1 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the best-of-seven series. The Astros tied the series at two games apiece on Saturday.

Trump, whose social forays while at the White House have mostly included dinners at his downtown hotel, is attending an event in a city where only 4% of the population backed him for president. Still, certain prominent Washington-area Republicans are among the Nats’ keenest fans.

Before the military raid was confirmed on Sunday, some observers suggested that Trump could be in for rough treatment at the ballpark. Comedian Matt Bergman, who has appeared on cable channel AXS TV, joked about the fans’ possible reactions in a tweet on Saturday.

In recent weeks, red-clad, roaring crowds have watched as the Nationals purged the frustration fueled by a World Series defeat for the Washington team in 1933, the departure of two teams for other cities, and four losses this decade in post-season playoffs. The team’s race to the championship has spurred frequent political rivals to unite behind the same nonpolitical goal: a Series title for the nation’s capital.

Trump missed Sunday’s pregame festivities, including the National Anthem, and is expected to leave before the last pitch.

He didn’t toss the ceremonial first pitch, a century-old baseball tradition. Instead, the team gave the honor to restaurateur Jose Andres, who dropped plans in 2015 to open a restaurant in Trump’s Washington hotel after then-candidate Trump called Mexican immigrants “rapists.”

Andres is known for his efforts to feed Puerto Rican hurricane victims, Houston flood survivors, California fire refugees and federal workers denied a paycheck during a partial government shutdown in January. On Saturday, he tweeted that he was practicing.

Trump, who has tossed the first pitch at past major league games, hasn’t performed the role since becoming president, joining William Howard Taft as the only chief executives to avoid the duty.

On Thursday, Trump seemed averse to a pitch. “They’re going to have to dress me up in a lot of heavy armor,” he told reporters in the Oval Office. “I’ll look too heavy. I don’t like that.”

The Nationals’ principal owner, developer Mark Lerner, told the Washington Post that Trump has “every right” to attend Sunday’s game.

Nats fans include Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who has shared season tickets with a group of friends and makes a point of going to every hometown postseason game. The Trump appointee told senators during his confirmation process last year that he had attended all 11 postseason games played to that point.

In September, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, a Barack Obama appointee, threw out the ceremonial first pitch as part of the team’s recognition of Hispanic Heritage Day.

As the Nats closed in on the National League crown and a trip to the World Series, CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer tweeted congratulations to “my Washington Nationals” and Fox News’s Bret Baier chimed in on Twitter to root for a series sweep.

