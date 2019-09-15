(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he’s authorized releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve following the attacks on Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

In tweets, the president said the amount of oil released would be determined “sufficient to keep the markets well-supplied.”

