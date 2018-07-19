Trump Auto Mileage Rollback Plan Is Said to Be Nearing Release

(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration is readying proposals to weaken Obama administration automotive fuel economy standards for release as early as next week, said a person familiar with the matter.

The proposals from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will offer several options to pare back the current rules and recommend freezing mileage standards from model years 2020 through 2026, according to the person, who asked not be identified discussing the plans.

NHTSA’s proposal will also say that a 1975 law prohibits California from setting its own vehicle efficiency standards, the person added. The state has coordinated its standards with federal regulators for several years.

The White House’s Office of Management and Budget has been reviewing the EPA and NHTSA proposals since late May. The timing of the release was reported earlier by E&E News.

The timing could change if additional questions are raised that need review by the White House, the person said.

