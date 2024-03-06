Mar 6, 2024
Trump-Backed Brandon Gill Wins Texas House Primary
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Brandon Gill won the Republican primary for the 26th Congressional District in Texas, the AP projected.
Gill was endorsed by Donald Trump and supported by his father-in-law, Dinesh D’Souza, a conservative commentator. A super PAC backed by billionaire Ken Griffin had opposed Gill in the race.
The seat is currently held by Republican Michael Burgess, who announced last year he would not seek reelection.
--With assistance from Greg Giroux and Nurin Sofia.
