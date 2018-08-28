(Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Rick Scott easily won the Republican nomination to run against incumbent Senator Bill Nelson in November, a race will be pivotal in determining the balance of power in the chamber.

Nelson, a three-term incumbent who didn’t face a primary challenger, was initially favored to win re-election in what has been shaping into a favorable year for Democrats. But the race has been rated a "toss up" by multiple independent forecasters after Scott, a two-term governor with personal wealth to finance his campaign, jumped in the race.

Polls in recent months show a neck-and-neck contest, ranging from a 4-point lead for Nelson in a NBC/Marist poll released in June to a 6-point lead for Scott in a Florida Atlantic University poll in August. Democratic groups are preparing to spend heavily to hold on to Nelson’s seat this fall.

President Donald Trump figured prominently in Tuesday’s primaries in Florida and Arizona. Trump endorsed Scott, and his candidate in the governor’s race, Representative Ron DeSantis handily won his GOP primary over seven other contenders. In the Democratic contest, the seven-candidate contest was too close to call.

Arizona Races

In Arizona, voters were picking their candidates for a U.S. Senate seat to replace retiring Senator Jeff Flake, a Republican critic of Trump who fell out of favor with his party’s base and decided not to run for re-election.

GOP Representative Martha McSally, the establishment favorite who touted her support for Trump’s agenda, was facing two opponents who also aligned themselves with the president: Kelli Ward, a former state legislator who campaigned with pro-Trump, far-right conspiracy theorists, and former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was known for his crackdown on illegal immigration and was pardoned by Trump after being convicted of criminal contempt.

"This right now is the president’s party, much to my chagrin," Flake, who didn’t endorse any candidate in his party primary, said in an interview Tuesday. "For the long-term, it’s not a good place for the party. You can’t govern with anger and resentment and unfortunately a lot of that has taken hold. We’ll come around — we’ll come out of this. The fever will break at some point, but it hasn’t yet."

The vote was held three days after the death of Arizona’s other senator, John McCain, another Republican critic of Trump. McCain’s successor will be named by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, who also will be on the ballot in November.

U.S. Representative Kyrsten Sinema is favored in the Democratic Senate primary. Sinema has largely avoided talking about Trump during the campaign in an attempt to win over moderate Republicans who in the past supported McCain and Flake.

The Senate contest in Arizona also is rated as a toss-up, and Democrats are targeting the state for gain even as the party defends incumbents in 10 states where Trump won in 2016.

