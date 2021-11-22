(Bloomberg) -- Republican Sean Parnell suspended his run for a Pennsylvania senate seat, after a judge on Monday sided with his wife in a custody battle.

Parnell had been seeking the seat held by retiring Senator Pat Toomey, a two-term Republican. He was endorsed by former President Donald Trump in September, but the custody case with his estranged wife, Laurie Snell, which included abuse allegations, dampened prospects for him to be elected.

A court on Monday ruled in favor of Snell, who accused him of physical and verbal abuse, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. Snell was given primary physical custody and sole legal custody of their three children, aged 8 to 12, it reported.

Parnell said he “strongly” disagrees with the ruling and that he’s suspending his senate bid.

“There is nothing more important to me than my children, and while I plan to ask the court to reconsider, I can’t continue with a Senate campaign,” Parnell said.

Trump endorsed Parnell in September in the crowded Republican primary.

“Sean Parnell will always put America First. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!,” Trump wrote in his September endorsement.

