(Bloomberg) -- A new super-political action committee backed by Donald Trump is holding its initial fundraiser at the former president’s New Jersey golf club to raise money to help loyal Republicans win 2022 midterm races.

The Make America Great Again Action Super-PAC, run by longtime Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski, is set for May 22 at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. Trump will attend the event, which will take place shortly after his seasonal move to New Jersey from Mar-a-Lago in Florida, Lewandowski said.

Lewandowski declined to disclose ticket prices for the event. Politico, which first reported details about the fundraiser, said the minimum ticket to attend was $250,000.

“It’s going to be the first event for the super-PAC, so we anticipate a good turnout,” Lewandowski said.

The super-PAC, set up in early March, can accept contributions in unlimited amounts from individuals and corporations. It can also spend as much as it wants supporting or opposing federal candidates, though it can’t coordinate with them.

Lewandowski said the super-PAC will be active in House and Senate races to help Republicans retake control of Congress in the 2022 midterms.

Trump is also raising money for his Save America leadership PAC and is backing candidates who have been loyal to him and his agenda while challenging incumbents he says have been insufficiently supportive.

The former president has been talking with candidates and making appearances at fundraisers held at Mar-a-Lago since moving there after leaving the White House on Jan. 20. He told a gathering at the club recently that he’ll return to his Florida resort “in October, maybe a little bit sooner,” according to a video clip posted online.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.