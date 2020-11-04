(Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of Trump supporters gathered at the TCF Center in Detroit, where absentee ballots are being counted by volunteers, shouting for workers to “stop the count” after President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit to stop counting ballots until his campaign was granted access to the process.

The protesters, many of whom said they wanted to be poll watchers, were initially blocked by police at the front door of the convention center. The crowd entered the building through an unguarded rear door and resumed chanting inside.

“I came down to be a challenger,” said Fred, from Royal Oak, a suburb north of Detroit. He didn’t give his last name. “We believe that there is an order out right now that the counting should be stopped, but apparently they are not stopping. It came from the White House, through legal means. Some judge has ordered it, but they won’t stop.” No hearing has yet been set in the Trump campaign’s challenge.

Fred said StandUp Michigan was one of the groups that organized the event. He was also there on Monday, he said.

A spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department said that so far the gathering has been peaceful and the police haven’t had to intervene.

“They’re chanting, but it’s manageable,” said Sergeant Nicole Kirkwood, a spokeswoman with the Detroit Police Department.

YouTuber Steven Crowder, who is popular with Trump supporters, is tweeting pictures and video from the TCF Center he alleges might be examples of voter fraud, including workers covering up some windows with foam sheets.

