(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump endorsed celebrity physician Mehmet Oz over former Bridgewater Associates executive David McCormick in the Republican primary for a Pennsylvania Senate seat, providing crucial support that could swing a close race.

The choice of Oz over the former Wall Street executive is arguably the former president’s most consequential nod of the 2022 midterms.

“I believe that Mehmet Oz will be the one most able to win the General Election against a Radical Left Democrat looking to do unthinkable harm to our Country,” Trump said in a statement. “Dr. Oz is smart, tough, and will never let you down, therefore, he has my Complete and Total Endorsement.”

Trump released a statement announcing his support while at a rally in Selma, North Carolina, where he’s campaigning for his favored candidates in that state’s primary.

It comes after McCormick made a concerted effort to court Trump’s favor, including with the help of his wife, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner Dina Powell McCormick, a former deputy national security adviser under Trump.

(Updates with quote from Trump statement.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.