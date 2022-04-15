(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump endorsed venture capitalist and “Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance in the crowded May 3 Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Ohio, support that could decide a close race in a key election for determining party control of the chamber.

Trump endorsed Vance despite the candidate’s previous comments criticizing the former president and a last-minute push by county Republican chairmen in the state urging Trump to stay out of the race.

“Like some others, J.D. Vance may have said some not so great things about me in the past, but he gets it now, and I have seen that in spades,” Trump said in a statement on Friday. “He is our best chance for victory in what could be a very tough race.”

