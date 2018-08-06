(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump endorsed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach over the sitting Republican governor Jeff Colyer in Tuesday’s primary, boosting the chances of a polarizing figure who has garnered national attention for his immigration and voting rights views.

Trump made the endorsement Monday despite concerns raised by establishment Republicans in Washington and Kansas that a victory for Kobach could open the door for Democrats to win the governor’s race. Trump’s political advisers had urged him not to get involved in the Kansas race, a person familiar with the matter said.

"Kris Kobach, a strong and early supporter of mine, is running for Governor of the Great State of Kansas," Trump tweeted Tuesday while vacationing at his golf property in New Jersey. "He is a fantastic guy who loves his State and our Country - he will be a GREAT Governor and has my full & total Endorsement! Strong on Crime, Border & Military. VOTE TUESDAY!"

The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., has previously campaigned for Kobach.

Kobach earned national attention for his work heading a now-disbanded panel commissioned by the White House to prove the president’s unsupported claim that there was widespread voter fraud in the 2016 election. The panel was eliminated in January without presenting findings or evidence of such activity, with White House officials blaming the legal challenges mounted against the panel.

Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap, a Democrat and a member of the panel, on Friday released documents from the group’s work, which he said showed evidence of a "troubling bias" on the part of Republican commission members and underscored the lack of evidence of broad voter fraud.

Kobach’s hardline stance on immigration mirrors that of the president, as does his defense of the “birther” movement, in which conspiracy theorists questioned whether former President Barack Obama was born outside the United States, despite substantial evidence proving that he was. Critics have said Kobach’s allegations that immigrants commit a disproportionate share of crimes have been proven wrong by empirical studies.

But while many Republicans worry Kobach’s hard-right views could rally Democrats and turn off moderate voters, the Kansas Republican has argued his candidacy would motivate the Republican base. Critics say a Kobach victory could motivate liberals and influence competitive U.S. House of Representatives races.

Kobach thanked Trump for his "support and endorsement" in a tweet Monday.

Kobach and Colyer each have the support of about 32 percent of likely GOP voters according to a statewide poll of likely Republican Voters conducted by JMC Analytics and Polling released Friday.

