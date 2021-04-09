(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump endorsed Florida Senator Marco Rubio, who he mocked as “Liddle Marco” in a primary debate, for re-election 2022.

In a statement, Trump said Rubio “has been a tireless advocate for the people of Florida.”

Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, had considered a run for the seat but called Rubio on Feb. 2 and told him she did not plan to run against him next year.

The two men clashed often while running for the Republican nomination for president in 2016, with Rubio calling Trump a “con man” and “an embarrassment” while Trump mocked Rubio’s height. After Trump won, Rubio stood by his party’s nominee and campaigned for his former rival.

The former president has been endorsing Republicans who have been loyal to him and support his agenda or are challenging incumbents who voted to impeach him. This week, Trump also endorsed senators Rand Paul of Kentucky and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, urging him to run again, as well as Representative Mo Brooks, who’s running for the U.S. Senate in Alabama.

