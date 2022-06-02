(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump endorsed venture capitalist Blake Masters in the crowded Aug. 2 GOP primary for the US Senate in Arizona, a nod that could offer a significant edge in a close contest that will determine who faces vulnerable Democratic Senator Mark Kelly.

Trump said he endorsed Masters, who is also backed by technology billionaire Peter Thiel, over Attorney General Mark Brnovich. Trump says that Brnovich didn’t do enough to overturn the 2020 presidential election in his favor. The former president also cited Masters’s background and said he’s “a great modern-day thinker.”

Masters pushed harder than any of the other Arizona GOP candidates for the former president’s support. He held a fundraiser at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in November, the same month he released a video on social media saying that “I think Trump won in 2020.”

Until he resigned in March, Masters ran Thiel’s private foundation and venture capital fund. Thiel was major donor in Trump’s 2016 presidential run and is the largest contributor to Super PACs supporting Masters and Ohio GOP Senate nominee JD Vance, whom Trump endorsed.

The other Republicans in the Arizona Senate race include solar energy executive Jim Lamon, retired Air Force General Michael McGuire and former state representative Justin Olson. All are vying to face off against Kelly, a former astronaut and businessman who in 2020 won a special election that flipped the seat from Republican-held to Democratic by defeating appointed incumbent Senator Martha McSally.

