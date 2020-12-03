(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump declined to express confidence in his attorney general, William Barr, who said in an interview this week that the Justice Department has no evidence of widespread fraud in the Nov. 3 election the president claims was rigged.

“Ask me that in a number of weeks from now,” Trump said Thursday at the White House in response to a question about whether he retained confidence in Barr. “They should be looking at all of this fraud.”

Barr said in an interview with the Associated Press on Tuesday that “we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election.”

The remarks contradicted claims by Trump, who appeared to respond Wednesday with a 46-minute taped speech he posted on Facebook in which he repeated his unfounded claims that Democrats had somehow fraudulently engineered his defeat. The speech, delivered from the White House without an audience or journalists present, repeated claims that have been rejected in court, as well as more outlandish conspiracies that his lawyers have not presented to judges.

