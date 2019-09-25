(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Donald Trump signed a proclamation suspending the entry of senior Venezuelan officials and their families to the U.S., the latest in a series of efforts to oust Venezuela’s leader Nicolas Maduro.

Members and immediate relatives of Venezuela’s rubber-stamp constituent assembly, as well as military, police and national guard officials at the rank of colonel or above will be halted from entering the U.S. The ban will also apply to those who act on behalf or support Maduro’s regime or derive significant financial benefit from it, according to White House statements.

“To combat the malice, corruption of both the Venezuelan and Iranian dictatorship, today I issued proclamations suspending the entry into the United States of senior regime officials and their families,” Trump said in a press conference from the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

“We have it under control,” Trump said in regards to Venezuela when asked after his prepared remarks. “It’s all going to be fine. We’re very much involved,” Trump said.

--With assistance from Alex Vasquez.

To contact the reporter on this story: Patricia Laya in Caracas at playa2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Daniel Cancel at dcancel@bloomberg.net, Walter Brandimarte

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.