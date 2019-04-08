(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration was barred by a U.S. judge from forcing Central Americans seeking asylum from persecution to wait in Mexico for months or even years while their applications are being processed.

The ruling Monday is the latest setback for President Donald Trump in his crusade to curb immigration. His policies have been repeatedly stymied by judges since he took office in January 2017.

The Department of Homeland Security announced April 1 -- while the president was threatening to shut the southern border -- that it was broadening its push to send migrants back to Mexico as border patrol agents faced a surge in illegal crossings. Trump said days later while visiting the border that the U.S. is “full” of people and can’t accommodate any more migrants from Latin America.

Trump’s frustration over his inability to fulfill his signature 2016 campaign promise to curb illegal immigration led him to oust his second homeland security chief, as the president eyes his re-election prospects next year.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen resigned at Trump’s request after a meeting with him on Sunday at the White House residence.

