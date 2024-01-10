(Bloomberg) -- The judge overseeing New York’s $370 million civil fraud trial against Donald Trump is blocking the former president from delivering his own personal statement to the court during closing arguments scheduled for tomorrow, citing his refusal to agree to standard limitations.

Justice Arthur Engoron in Manhattan on Wednesday posted to the court docket a terse email exchange with Trump’s lawyer Christopher Kise from earlier in the day, in which he said Trump could “take it or leave it,” in regards to the restrictions on what he could say.

“I WILL NOT GRANT ANY FURTHER EXTENSIONS,” the judge said in all-caps, seven minutes before a noon deadline he gave the lawyer to agree to the limitations.

