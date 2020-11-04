14h ago
Trump beats Biden in Texas to maintain Republican hold on state
Bloomberg News,
President Donald Trump defeated Democrat Joe Biden in Texas, the Associated Press projected, keeping the state in Republican hands despite a more diverse urban electorate.
Texas, which was considered a battleground this year, went for Trump by 9 percentage points in 2016. A Democratic presidential candidate hasn’t won Texas since Jimmy Carter carried it in 1976. The state accounts for 38 of the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.