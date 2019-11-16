(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump started his annual physical exam on Saturday, traveling from the White House to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in the Washington suburbs.

“Anticipating a very busy 2020, the president is taking advantage of a free weekend here in Washington, D.C., to begin portions of his routine annual physical exam at Walter Reed,” Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said.

