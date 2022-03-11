(Bloomberg) -- A judge denied Donald Trump’s request to bring counterclaims against New York advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who sued the former president for defamation after he denied raping her two decades ago.

In a ruling Friday in Manhattan, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan said Trump had already delayed the case repeatedly and that his proposed claim against Carroll was a “futile” attempt for further delay.

“The record convinces this court that the defendant’s litigation tactics, whatever their intent, have delayed the case to an extent that readily could have been far less,” Kaplan wrote. “Granting leave to amend without considering the futility of the proposed amendment needlessly would make a regrettable situation worse by opening new avenues for significant further delay.”

Trump has asked to amend a formal response to the 2019 lawsuit to add a claim that Carroll violated New York law by filing a legal complaint he says is intended to chill his free speech.

