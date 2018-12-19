Trump Bid to Curb Asylum Claims at Border Again Blocked in Court

(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge extended his order halting the Trump administration from automatically denying political asylum to immigrants who cross the U.S. border illegally.

The American Civil Liberties Union won its request for an order indefinitely blocking the government from restricting asylum applications to those made at official ports of entry. The ruling Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco follows a temporary order he issued on Nov. 20 about 10 days after President Donald Trump’s new policy took effect.

The government has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reinstate the policy while the legal battle plays out.

