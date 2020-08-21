(Bloomberg) -- A federal appeals court denied President Donald Trump’s request to immediately put on hold a judge’s ruling clearing the way for the Manhattan District Attorney to enforce a subpoena for tax and financial records from the president’s accounting firm, Mazars USA.

The U.S. Court of Appeals in New York denied the request Friday and set a hearing date for Sept. 1 to consider his request to put the ruling on hold during the appeal.

District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. had previously agreed to delay enforcement of the subpoena for seven days after the judge’s ruling. That deadline would expire Aug. 28.

