Trump-Biden Debate First Event to Move Polls: Campaign Update

(Bloomberg) -- Last Tuesday’s debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden may be the first event to lead to a change in presidential polls. Arizona and Florida are among the states with voter registration deadlines Monday.

There are 29 days until the election and 70 days until the Electoral College meets.

Debate May Have Hurt Trump in National Polls

The polls showing voter preference for Trump or Biden didn’t change after unrest in cities across the country, a Supreme Court opening, or the conventions.

But the debate may have made a difference.

An Wall Street Journal/NBC poll released Sunday showed a significant bump for Biden among registered voters nationwide.

In the poll, conducted after the Sept. 29 debate, 53% supported Biden, and 39% backed Trump, a 6-point jump in support for Biden from the same poll in mid-September.

The poll also showed 50% of voters had a “very negative” view of Trump, the highest he’s reached in an NBC/Wall Street Journal poll since he was elected president. Only 29% had a “very positive” view, by contrast.

The survey of 800 registered voters was conducted Sept. 30-Oct. 1. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.46 percentage points.

Time Runs Out to Register Voters in Two Battleground States

Volunteers are racing against the clock to sign up new voters in the battlegrounds of Arizona and Florida, where voter registration ends Monday.

Biden holds a 3-point lead in Arizona and a 2-point lead in Florida, according to the RealClearPolitics average of polls.

Although voter registration drives are always a chore, they’ve been especially fraught this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and legal challenges.

Places where people typically register, including malls and motor vehicle departments, have been closed or restricted, while traditional door-knocking efforts have seemed ill-advised. In response, campaigns and nonpartisan groups have shifted resources to signing voters up online.

There has been an added wrinkle in Florida, where state officials and advocates have fought over restoring voting rights to convicted felons who have served their sentences. A federal court ruled this month that felons would still need to pay off outstanding court-related debt.

Apart from Arizona and Florida, voter registration ends Monday in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Coming Up:

Biden campaigns in Florida on Monday, visiting Little Haiti and Little Havana neighborhoods of Miami; Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence will meet for the only vice presidential debate on Wednesday at the University of Utah.

