The Trump and Biden campaigns will mark two very different holidays Monday. The Biden campaign used a photo of him with Pope Francis in a Facebook ad. And Biden is winning among White Catholic voters.

There are 22 days until the election and 64 days until the Electoral College meets.

Trump, Biden Celebrate Opposing Holidays on Monday

The Trump and Biden campaigns will celebrate two very different holidays on Monday.

In Philadelphia, Trump attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani will hold a Columbus Day rally with Italian Americans for Trump.

“This event will highlight President Trump’s important accomplishments benefiting the Italian American Community as we celebrate Columbus Day,” the campaign website notes.

The Biden campaign, meantime, will hold a virtual celebration for Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Over the last year, Trump has highlighted Columbus as a historical figure that he says liberals want to “cancel,” noting when Columbus statues have been taken down and including the explorer in his proposed National Garden of American Heroes.

Last year, Biden and Trump marked the holiday with similarly different tweets.

Biden Facebook Ad Features Pope Francis

Pope Francis may prefer to stay out of U.S. politics, but he’s not having much luck.

On Sunday, the Biden campaign ran an ad featuring a photo of the then-vice president meeting with the pope at the Vatican in 2016 which called him, a “devout Catholic guided by faith.”

“For Joe Biden, faith isn’t a talking point,” the ad copy reads. “It’s the guiding light of his entire life.”

Pope Francis recently turned down a meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, which a Vatican official explained as a desire to avoid meeting political figures just before an election. Pompeo then published a letter criticizing the Vatican’s relationship with China.

Biden is the fourth Catholic presidential nominee of a major party in the U.S., after Al Smith, John F. Kennedy and John Kerry.

Poll Shows Biden Winning White Catholic Voters

Catholic voters like Biden a lot more than they did Hillary Clinton.

In an ABC News/Washington Post poll released Sunday, 51% of White Catholics backed Biden, while 45% backed Trump.

In 2016 exit polls, 61% of White Catholics backed Trump, while only 37% voted for Clinton.

A polling memo notes that the only two Democrats who have done as well with White Catholics were Jimmy Carter in 1976 and Bill Clinton in 1996.

In the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Florida, more than 20% of adults are Catholic, making them a key target for presidential campaigns.

The survey of 725 likely voters across the country was conducted Oct. 6-9. It has a margin of error of plus or minus four percentage points.

Coming Up:

Biden will speak about the economy in Toledo, Ohio, and visit Cincinnati on Monday.

Trump will hold a rally Monday evening in Sanford, Florida.

