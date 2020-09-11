(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump and Joe Biden will signal on Friday that their paths to the White House run through Pennsylvania, as both commemorate the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks near the town of Shanksville, where one of the hijacked planes crashed in 2001.

The president and his challenger are planning to visit at different times, avoiding a face-to-face encounter.

Both candidates see a need to spend time in Pennsylvania with just eight weeks before Election Day -- though neither side says politics is behind the visit.

Biden leads Trump in national polls but his advantage is narrower in Pennsylvania. The state helped decide the presidency for Trump in 2016, ending a two-decade-long winning streak in Pennsylvania by Democratic presidential candidates.

The Democratic challenger leads the president nationally by 7.5 percentage points and in Pennsylvania by 4.3 percentage points, according to RealClearPolitics’ average of polls. Trump’s 2016 victory in Pennsylvania came by fewer than 45,000 votes out of almost 6.2 million cast.

Friday’s visit is the president’s third trip to Pennsylvania in three weeks. Biden will participate in a CNN town hall in his birthplace of Scranton next week, after also spending Labor Day in Harrisburg.

Trump will deliver remarks on Friday morning at the Flight 93 National Memorial “to honor and remember the lives lost,” according to White House spokesman Judd Deere. He will be accompanied by first lady Melania Trump.

Biden is scheduled to visit the memorial site on Friday afternoon but is not expected to speak there. Biden earlier Friday will attend a ceremony at the World Trade Center site in New York, in which Vice President Mike Pence will also participate.

Biden also plans to pause campaign advertising on Sept. 11, following precedents set in earlier presidential campaigns. The Trump campaign didn’t respond to a question about whether it also planned to halt ads on Friday.

Altered Ceremony

This year’s Flight 93 remembrance in Pennsylvania has been altered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremony, which typically lasts 90 minutes, will be shortened to approximately half an hour, said Elizabeth Shope, a spokeswoman for the memorial, which is run by the National Park Service. The crash site will be closed to the public starting Thursday at dusk and through the day on Friday. Victims’ families, however, will attend the ceremony as will Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, according to Shope.

The 9-11 anniversary falls at a perilous time for Trump’s campaign.

His handling of the coronavirus pandemic -- rated poorly by the public, according to polls -- was thrust back into the spotlight by journalist Bob Woodward’s new book, which quotes Trump saying he intentionally downplayed the threat of Covid-19.

The Atlantic magazine last week published allegations that he disparaged dead American military service members during a 2018 visit to France. The story, in which the president was said to refer to U.S. Marines buried at a World War I-era cemetery as “losers” and “suckers,” sparked a political firestorm over his attitude toward the military.

Biden denounced Trump’s reported comments as “disgusting.”

“If what is written in The Atlantic is true,” Biden said last week, “it affirms what most of us believe to be true: that Donald Trump is not fit to do the job of president, to be the commander in chief.”

Trump and the White House have vehemently denied the president ever made those remarks.

Trump has repeatedly said he supports military service members. Also this week, the U.S. announced it is drawing down its troops presence in Iraq to 3,000 from 5,200.

It’s a move designed to fulfill Trump’s campaign promise to terminate the so-called “endless wars” in Iraq and Afghanistan that started after the Sept. 11 attacks, but also highlights that U.S. troops remain engaged in both countries.

Pointed Hearing

Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence is holding a hearing Friday on the U.S. security and intelligence-sharing relationship with Saudi Arabia.

Fifteen of the 19 terrorists who carried out the Sept. 11 attacks were from Saudi Arabia.

The hearing is sure to have a critical bent, as lawmakers have become increasingly skeptical of the Trump administration’s close ties with the Gulf monarchy after a series of provocations, including the 2017 murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi and civilian casualties in the Saudi-led war in Yemen.

There was bipartisan outrage on the Hill following a successful effort by the administration to circumvent Congress and push through an $8 billion arms sale to the kingdom and other Middle East countries.

In December, lawmakers called for the suspension of a training program for foreign fighters after a Saudi air force officer shot and killed three U.S. service members at a Naval base in Pensacola, Florida. In 2016, Congress voted to allow U.S. citizens to sue the kingdom for its involvement in the 9-11 attacks.

