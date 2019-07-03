(Bloomberg) -- A federal appeals court kept in place a judge’s ruling barring the Trump administration from moving ahead with construction projects for a southern U.S. border wall using funds not approved by Congress.

The order issued Wednesday by a three-judge panel of the San Francisco-based court was in response to an administration request for permission to begin the process of spending $1 billion from the Defense Department for border wall construction in Arizona and New Mexico while the court fight continues.

President Donald Trump, who campaigned in 2016 on a promise to build a wall, is expected to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene.

