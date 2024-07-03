(Bloomberg) -- Indonesian property developer MNC Land will open a Trump-branded golf course this month after years of delay.

Founder Hary Tanoesoedibjo, who has bragged about his access to the former US president, will open the Trump International Golf Club-Lido about an hour’s drive from the capital Jakarta, before starting sales for Trump Residences Lido in October, according to a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

Donald Trump Jr. kicked off the projects with Tanoesoedibjo in 2019, with MNC Land saying they would be completed in three years. MNC missed that deadline as it struggled with slumping sales and debt troubles due to the pandemic.

