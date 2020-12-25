Trump Briefed on Nashville Blast That Police Say Was Intentional

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump has been briefed on a Christmas morning explosion in Nashville, Tennessee, that police have said they believe was intentionally set.

The FBI is leading the investigation into the blast, which wounded three people, shattered windows and damaged buildings in the largely deserted downtown area around 6:30 a.m. local time Friday, the Associated Press reported.

Trump, who is spending the holidays in Florida, will continue to receive regular updates on the incident, White House spokesman Judd Deere said.

The Department of Justice said in a statement that Acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen has been briefed on the explosion as well “and directed that all DOJ resources be made available to assist in the investigation.”

