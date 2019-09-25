(Bloomberg) -- When Ukraine’s president spoke on by phone with Donald Trump in July, he’d only been in his job a couple of months. It showed.

A transcript of the call at the center of the latest storm around Trump depicts a novice leader eager to please his more powerful counterpart. A popular TV comic before assuming country’s highest office, Volodymyr Zelenskiy quickly calls scandal-plagued Trump “a great teacher” in cleaning up politics, going on to say how he enjoyed staying in Trump Tower during a trip to New York.

But there’s worse. He complains openly that European leaders including Angela Merkel aren’t doing enough to help Ukraine, calling the U.S. “a much bigger partner than the European Union.”

Most controversial of all, he appears keen to help Trump get his wish of a Ukrainian probe into Hunter Biden, whose father, Joe, is among the favorites to win the Democratic nomination for the 2020 election.

He offers an assurance that “we will be very serious about the case and will work on the investigation.”

Impeachment hearings may end up determining whether Trump’s request to Zelenskiy was acceptable. The novice leader in Ukraine is likely to take a political hit of his own back home.

