Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell received a call from President Donald Trump on March 8 as concerns that day about the U.S. job market helped send stocks to their biggest weekly drop of the year

The global economy is at a “delicate moment” after losing momentum since the start of the year, though a recession isn’t likely in the near term, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said

The World Trade Organization slashed its global trade growth projection for 2019 to the lowest level in three years, citing the impact of rising commercial tensions and tariffs

The rise in global debt slowed sharply last year, mainly driven by Europe and China, but leverage still remains at historically high levels, according to the Institute of International Finance

Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government pledged sweeping tax cuts and forecast Australia’s first surplus in more than a decade in a budget aimed at engineering a come-from-behind election victory

And further Down Under, New Zealand posted the slowest house-price inflation in more than seven years in March

