(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump unloaded on Representative Elijah Cummings, calling the Maryland Democrat a “brutal bully” and his Baltimore district “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

The comments came in a series of three Twitter messages early Saturday. Cummings, a regular critic of Trump, earlier this month reportedly called the treatment of migrant children at detention facilities on the U.S.-Mexico border “government sponsored child abuse.”

“No human being would want to live there,” Trump said of Maryland’s 7th Congressional District, which includes about half of Baltimore, including most of the majority-black precincts, and most of adjacent Howard County.

Conditions in Cummings’ district are “FAR WORSE and more dangerous” than those at the southern border, which “is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded,” Trump said.

Cummings, 68, who is black, has served in Congress since 1996 and is currently chairman of the House Oversight Committee.

It was unclear what triggered Trump’s comments, but Fox & Friends, a morning television show the president is known to watch, aired a segment on Cummings and his Congressional district earlier on Saturday.

