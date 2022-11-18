Trump Calls DOJ Move the ‘Worst Politicization of Justice’ in US

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump summed up Attorney General Merrick Garland’s appointment Friday of a special counsel to oversee criminal investigations related to the former president as “the worst politicization of justice in our country.”

“I have been going through this for six years -- for six years I have been going through this, and I am not going to go through it anymore,” Trump told Fox News in an interview, offering a cascade of superlatives and occasional hyberbole. “And I hope the Republicans have the courage to fight this.”

The Justice Department said it had named the special counsel, who will decide whether to bring charges, in the public interest partly because Trump had announced he was running for president in 2024. He called it incredible.

“It is not even believable that they’re allowed to do this,” Trump said, adding, “They found nothing. I announce and then they appoint a special prosecutor.”

He invoked a favorite epithet, calling it “a disgrace,” and said it is “only happening because I am leading in every poll in both parties.”

The bottom line? “I’m not going to partake in this,” he said.

