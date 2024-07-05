Jul 5, 2024
Trump Calls for ‘No Holds Barred’ Presidential Debate With Biden
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- “Let’s do another debate, but this time, no holds barred - An all on discussion, with just the two of us on stage,” Former President Donald Trump said in a post on Facebook.
Trump and President Joe Biden are scheduled to participate in a second presidential debate planned for Sept. 10 and hosted by ABC News.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:50
Experts disagree on whether AI will live up to its costs: Goldman Sachs
-
8:07
Making the case for Canadian telcos
-
6:17
How capital gains are taxed on properties and assets in Canada after death
-
6:27
Kevin O'Leary blasts Canada's 'weak leadership' amid economic uncertainty
-
6:55
Canadian investors have too much of a 'home bias': Vanguard
-
10:18
Real estate bets gone wrong roil US$1.24 trillion Canadian funds