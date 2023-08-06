You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Trump Calls for Recusal of Judge in Elections Case
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump said he will be asking for recusal of the judge on the elections case “on very powerful grounds,” according to a post on his Truth Social media platform on Sunday.
He will also seek a venue to move the case out of Washington, DC. In a separate post, he said “no way I can get a fair trial, or even close to a fair trial” there, citing the crime and safety of the capital as one of the reasons.
The former president was indicted last week on federal charges over his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, the third politically explosive criminal prosecution of the former president as he makes his latest run for the White House.
