(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump ratcheted up his attacks on lawmakers pursuing a whistle-blower complaint, saying that it amounts to a “coup.”

“As I learn more and more each day, I am coming to the conclusion that what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a COUP,” Trump tweeted on Tuesday evening.

The tweet marked the seventh time this year that he’s tweeted that he’s been the subject of a coup attempt, but the first since a scandal erupted over his interactions with Ukraine’s president.

House Democrats have accelerating their impeachment inquiry, subpoenaing documents from Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. The State Department’s inspector general plans to brief several House committees on Wednesday about documents related to Ukraine, according to a House official familiar with the matter.

Kurt Volker, who resigned last week as U.S. special representative to Ukraine, has confirmed that he’ll testify in private on Thursday in front of three House committees as part of their impeachment investigation, according to an official from one of the committees.

Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, meanwhile, fired back at lawmakers on Tuesday, saying he won’t allow three House committees to “bully” his staff into providing testimony.

