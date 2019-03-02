(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump attacked Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation in a speech to conservative supporters on Saturday, calling the probe “bullsh--” and claiming the special counsel was biased against him.

Trump’s comments to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland came amid expectations that Mueller is wrapping up his investigation and preparing to send his findings to U.S. Attorney General William Barr within days or weeks.

“They try to take you out with bullsh--,” Trump said of Mueller’s probe. The president reiterated his previous criticism of former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, whom he fired a day after the November midterm elections, calling him “weak” for recusing himself from Mueller’s investigation.

The speech came days after Trump’s former attorney and fixer Michael Cohen accused Trump of misdeeds in a daylong House hearing. Cohen alleged on Wednesday that Trump paid hush-money to a porn star prior to his election and overstated his net worth for loans, insurance and tax purposes. Cohen told the House Oversight and Reform Committee that Trump Organization employees regularly lied for Trump.

In June 2016, Cohen said, Donald Trump Jr., “leaning over to his father and speaking in a low voice,” said “the meeting is all set.” That was the month Trump Jr., the president’s eldest child, and others met with Russians dangling the prospect of dirt on Hillary Clinton.

Cohen acknowledged that he had no direct evidence of Trump colluding with Russia, saying only that “I have my suspicions.”

