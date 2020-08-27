(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump disparaged the National Basketball Association on Thursday after professional basketball players sat out playoff games in protest over police shootings and racial inequality.

“People are tired of the NBA,” Trump said during a visit to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. “They’ve become like a political organization and that’s not a good thing. I don’t think that’s a good thing for sports or for the country.”

After skipping Wednesday’s games, players voted to continue the remainder of the playoffs, ESPN reported. Three games will still be postponed Thursday and others are expected to resume Friday, according to The Athletic.

Trump made the remarks just hours before he’s scheduled to accept the Republican nomination for his re-election. But hanging over the festivities is the unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where a Black man, Jacob Blake, was repeatedly shot in the back by police earlier this week.

Professional basketball and baseball players refused to play on Wednesday over the episode, and two people were killed in a Black Lives Matter protest over the Blake shooting. An Illinois teenager whose social media accounts carried pro-Trump and pro-police imagery was arrested in that crime.

Earlier Thursday, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner said NBA players who postponed games to protest racial injustice in police shootings have the “luxury” to take a night off.

“The NBA players are very fortunate that they have the financial position where they’re able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences to themselves financially,” Kushner, who is a senior adviser in the White House, said in an interview with CNBC. “So they have that luxury, which is great.”

Shortly after his CNBC interview, Kushner elaborated on his remarks in an interview with Politico.

“What I’d love to see from the players in the NBA -- again, they have the luxury of taking a night off from work, most Americans don’t have the financial luxury to do that,” he said. “It’s nice that they’re standing up for the issue, but I’d like to see them start moving into concrete solutions that are productive.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.