(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump continued heaping insults at fired aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman Tuesday, calling her a "dog" in addition to “a crazed, crying lowlife” and praising Chief of Staff John Kelly for ousting her.

"When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!" Trump said in a Twitter posting.

Manigault-Newman, who has questioned Trump’s mental stability and accused him of being a racist, said that she has several audio tapes from her time in the White House that she is willing to provide to Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Appearing on MSNBC’s "Hardball" Monday, she said Trump should be impeached.

Trump’s latest tweets marked his second day of lashing out at the former aide and repeat contestant on his "Apprentice" reality TV show. Trump on Monday attacked her intelligence after she released a recording of a call with the president in which he appeared not to know she’d been let go from her White House job the day before.

“Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time,” Trump said on Twitter. “She never made it, never will. She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart.”

Trump’s comments could provide more fodder to woman and minority Democratic candidates who’ve sought to capitalize on Trump’s past disparaging remarks.

Trump has criticized the intelligence of several prominent black people recently, including CNN anchor Don Lemon, four-time basketball MVP LeBron James, and Congresswoman Maxine Waters.

“Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do,” Trump said on Twitter earlier this month, twice misspelling the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player’s name. “I like Mike!” he added in an apparent reference to NBA great Michael Jordan.

During one of the presidential debates in 2016, Trump’s Democratic opponent, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, highlighted his past derogatory statements about women.

“This is a man who has called women pigs, slobs and dogs, and someone who has said pregnancy is an inconvenience to employers, who has said women don’t deserve equal pay unless they do as good a job as men,’’ Clinton said.

To contact the reporter on this story: Terrence Dopp in Washington at tdopp@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Derek Wallbank at dwallbank@bloomberg.net, Elizabeth Wasserman, Kathleen Hunter

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.