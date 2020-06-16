(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump declared that giving children vouchers to attend private schools instead of public institutions, a longtime aspiration of conservatives, would be the nation’s most important civil rights measure.

“We’re fighting for school choice, which really is the civil rights of all time in this country, frankly,” Trump said Tuesday during a Rose Garden ceremony to sign an executive order to curb police brutality. “School choice is the civil rights statement of the year, of the decade and probably beyond because all children have to have access to quality education.”

Democrats largely oppose what Republicans call “school choice,” arguing it would deprive public school systems of needed resources and is intended to eventually supplant them with private schools.

Before the remarks, Trump said he met with families of Black people killed in confrontations with police and in other violent episodes, including the family of Ahmaud Arbery, who was allegedly murdered earlier this year by two white vigilantes in Georgia while jogging.

