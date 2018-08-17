(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump attacked Turkey on Friday, saying the NATO ally is not a friend to the U.S. and had made up espionage charges against an American pastor detained in the country.

“Turkey’s been a problem for a long time,” Trump told reporters as he departed the White House on Friday for a fundraiser in New York. “They have not acted as a friend. We’ll see what happens.”

Relations between Turkey and the U.S. are at a nadir over the detention of Andrew Brunson, an American pastor that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government accuses of being involved in an attempted coup in 2016. Trump has demanded Brunson’s release and has sanctioned Turkish officials and increased tariffs on the country’s steel and aluminum in retaliation. Erdogan has in turn slapped sanctions on U.S. goods.

A Turkish appeals court refused to release Brunson on Friday. Turkey’s lira ended a three-day rally and slid as much as 8 percent on Friday.

“They made up this phony charge that he’s a spy,” Trump said. “He’s not a spy. He’s going through a trial right now, if you call it a trial. They should have given him back a long time ago.

“And Turkey has in my opinion acted very, very badly,” he added. “They can’t take our people.”

